Man accused in chain-snatching cases jumps off 5th floor of Saket court

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after allegedly jumping off the fifth-floor of Saket court in south Delhi on Tuesday, police said. Taiyab, a resident of Shahdara, was arrested on Monday in connection with his alleged involvement in chain-snatching cases registered at southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station. He was taken on one day police remand which expired on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place when Taiyab was being produced in court room number 508 by the investigation officer and two constables, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said. At 4.34 pm, just as he was about to enter the court room, the accused freed himself with a jerk from the custody of constables who were holding his hand. When the accompanying constables tried to nab him, he jumped over the iron grill fencing and fell on the ground, Kumar said. Taiyab was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the official added. The CCTV footage corroborates the sequence of the incident. The judicial officials of the court have been informed and further action as per law is being taken, police said.