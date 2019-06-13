Man apprehended at Goa airport with suspicious IDs, documents

Panaji, Jun 13 (PTI) The CISF apprehended a man at the Goa airport on Thursday for taking photographs of the facility in a suspicious manner and allegedly carrying multiple identity cards which appeared to be forged, a senior official said.He added that the man, aged about 30 years, had separate identity cards like PAN card, Aadhaar and voter ID cards in the name of Khurshid Alam and a driving licence issued from West Bengal in the name of Saikh Imran.The man was intercepted by an intelligence team of the force after he landed here from Delhi around 10:30 am and was seen taking photographs of the Dabolim airport in the arrival area, CISF Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, who is also a spokesperson of the force, said in Delhi.The man was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai around 1:30 pm.He was grilled by a joint team of officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Goa Police and Intelligence Bureau as multiple ID cards, 21 used airline boarding cards to places like Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 11 bus tickets for travel to Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi SIM card, a train ticket from Kolkata to Jammu and two ATM cards with different names were recovered from him."His mobile phone had pictures of some gold pieces and audio clips containing conversations related to cash transactions. As all of this looked suspicious, he was handed over to the police for further investigation," the official said.He said the man was either disturbed or possibly planning something nefarious, which will only be established after a thorough police probe. PTI NES RC