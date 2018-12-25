Man arrested after court order for raping minor

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Following a court order, a man has been arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on gunpoint here six months ago.Police arrested Suhail on Monday for raping the girl in Rarkali village under Bhopa police station area in Muzaffarnagar district on gunpoint in June, according to the complaint filed by the girl.A case under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against him, police said. PTI CORR ABHABH