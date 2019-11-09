Man arrested after encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 9 (PTI) A man, who is allegedly wanted in several cases, has been arrested after an encounter, police said on Saturday. During a routine checking, a police team signalled a man to halt near the Masuri area around 8 pm when he was approaching towards them on a scooter. But, he allegedly fired at the police personnel and sped away towards Nahal villag, an officer said. The police team retaliated and the man sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told PTI. The suspect has been identified as Sakib, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. A countrymade pistol of 315 bore, an used and two live cartridges have been recovered, the DSP said. According to the police, Sakib confessed to robbing a truck loaded with iron bars on July 24 on the peripheral expressway in Masuri area. Earlier, he was booked in eight cases of loot, murder and attempt to murder at various police stations. PTI CORRHMB