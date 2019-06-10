Man arrested after he shot at woman over money dispute

/R New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) A man, who allegedly shot at a 25-year-old woman in southwest Delhi after she asked him to return the money he borrowed, has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The accused, Rahul Singhal, was arrested near Aggarwal Dharamshala in Chattarpur Enclave after a tip-off. His associates who provided him vehicles, money and place to hide have also been arrested, the police said. Singhal shot at the woman, Sonali Singh, inside his car at Vasant Kunj area on Friday night after a quarrel when she asked him to repay over Rs 2.5 lakh, police said. Singh suffered injuries and where her condition is out of danger, /Rthe police said. Multiple raids were conducted at places like Kishangarh, Devli, Ranikhera, Harevli and Rohtak. Subsequently, the accused Rahul was arrested from Chattarpur Enclave, the officer said. The accused used three different vehicles to hoodwink the police and constantly changed his hideouts, the police said. Singh had lent the accused more than 2.5 lakh two-three years ago. She had been asking him to return the money and warned him that if he failed to return, she would inform his wife about the money dispute, the police said. PTI AMPHMB