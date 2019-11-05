Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 72 lakh into the country, a statement said on Tuesday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturday. On personal and baggage search of the passenger, gold weighing 2 kg was recovered, the statement issued by the Customs Department said. The gold, valued at Rs 72.42 lakh, was seized and the passenger was arrested, it said. PTI AKV AAR