Man arrested for abducting, assaulting woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.The accused, who has been identified as Ram Kaushik, abducted the woman from Millennium Depot in Sarai Kale Khan area on Friday, they said.The accused was arrested from Meerut and the woman's mobile phone was recovered from his possession, the police said.Information was received from Max Hospital, Ghaziabad at 1 am on Saturday night that a 24-year-old woman, who had been physically assaulted, had been admitted, they said.The woman told the police that her mother is employed as a sanitation worker at a public toilet in IP Park area. She was unwell on Friday, so the woman's sister went to work instead of their mother, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.The woman said she had gone to deliver lunch to her sister when the accused abducted her, he added.During interrogation, Kaushik revealed that he had first tried to fool the woman into coming with him by telling her that he knew her mother, the DCP said.However, the woman refused after she checked with her mother.Angered by her refusal, Kaushik followed her in his car till Millenium Depot, where he abducted her, Biswal said.Thereafter, he assaulted her with a glass bottle and stole her mobile phone, before throwing her out of the vehicle, he said.