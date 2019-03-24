Man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting woman

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman from Outer Delhi's Mundka and sexually assaulting her in Haryana, police said Sunday. Sonu, a native of Jhajjar, Haryana, had contacted the victim on the pretext of doing her bridal make up, they said. During interrogation, Sonu disclosed that he came in contact with the victim's brother and took her mobile number after persuading him for the bridal make up of his sister on Saturday, a senior police officer said. When the victim reached Tikri Kalan metro station, Sonu abducted her and took her to some unknown place in Haryana where he sexually assaulted her in his car and also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to someone, the officer said. The victim later called her husband who informed the police at Mundka, he said. Police then tracked the victim through the mobile phone call location. The accused had fled the spot and the victim was recovered by the police party from an isolated field in Jhajjar, the officer added. As per the version of the accused, he had been previously involved in a fake currency racket and has also a case registered against him under the Arms Act in Jhajjar, police said. PTI SLB AMP SKV SKV AQSAQS