Man arrested for accepting bribe on behalf of CBI inspector in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75 lakh on behalf of a Central Bureau of Investigation inspector in a probe related to a cooperative housing society case, a top Anti-Corruption Bureau official said Friday. The middleman, Shantilal Anchalia, was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh in cash and Rs 45 lakh in 11 self-bank cheques Thursday, whereas search for CBI inspector Prakash Chand is underway, DGP ACB Alok Tripathi told reporters at a press conference. He said the complainant had approached the ACB office on February 14 with a written complaint.In his complaint, he stated that the inspector was forcing through the middleman for the bribe in the cooperative housing society plot related case, probe of which was handed over to the CBI by the Rajasthan High Court, the DGP said. The complainant said the accused had already accepted Rs 90 lakh from him and was demanding more money to settle the case in his favour, Tripathi said. The director general of police said acting on the complaint, a trap was laid and the middleman was arrested for accepting 75 lakh bribe in cash and bank cheques. He said the CBI inspector was summoned through higher officials of the central probe agency to cooperate in the investigation, but he did not appear before the ACB. The inspector was posted in CBI Jaipur on deputation from New Delhi. A joint search operation at his residence is being carried by ACB and CBI team, Tripathi added. PTI AG KJ