Man arrested for attempting to kill former business partner

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old masonry contractor and an accomplice has been arrested for allegedly firing upon his former business partner in Dwarka's Rawata village, police said Wednesday.The accused, Jitender, and the victim, Nabodh Kumar (21), worked together for a number of years as masonry contractors. They broke the partnership a year ago after the accused suspected the Nabodh Kumar of developing an intimate relationship with his wife, they said.Kumar's wish to marry Jitender's sister-in-law annoyed the accused, police said."The accused, a resident of Paprawat village in Najafgarh was arrested Monday from near a farm in his village where he arrived on a motorcycle to pick his family with an intention to flee to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.One of Jitender's accomplice, Santosh, was arrested on June 15, while the other Rajbir is still absconding, he said."During interrogation, Jitender told police that he and Kumar were taking contracts for smaller masonry works in partnership. Of late, he suspected Kumar of having an intimate relationship with his wife and they broke the partnership", the officer said.After breaking the partnership, Jitender started to suffer losses which upset him and he planned to get rid of Kumar, Alphonse said, adding Jitender hired Rajbir and Santosh for Rs 50,000 to eliminate Kumar.On June 10, Jitender along with Rajbir and Santosh took Kumar to an isolated spot alongside a drain near Paprawat village. While having snacks, Rajbir fired upon Kumar and Santosh attacked him with knife, the DCP said. An injured Kumar managed to flee. Following this, Jitender and his went in hiding in Noida and Jhansi. He left his wife and children at the platform of Jhansi Junction railway station assuring them that he will return after arranging for their stay at Mumbai, the police officer said. But when he did not return even after a day, his wife became anxious and returned to Delhi with children. He contacted his wife again and was nabbed by the police when he arrived to pick his family, police said.