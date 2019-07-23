scorecardresearch
Man arrested for attempting to rape minor in Banda

Banda, Jul 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl here, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Aok Kumar Mishra said, "The incident took place on July 17, and came to light on Tuesday. A nine-year-old girl was playing at her doorstep, when her 45-year-old neighbour called her to his house and tried to rape her." Taking cognizance of the incident, the police called up the mother of the girl, and registered a case against the 45-year-old man. Later, the accused was arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said. PTI CORR NAV INDIND

