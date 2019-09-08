Man arrested for cheating garment manufacturers in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested from here for allegedly cheating garment manufacturers, police said on Sunday.Pankaj Khanna was caught by a team of the south district cyber cell and he is involved in several cases of cheating, an officer said. Police said a few days ago, a representative of a garment manufacturer lodged a complaint saying a company, William Inc, had entered into a contract for supply of fabric worth Rs 90 lakh in May last year.The fabric was supplied to William Inc and it paid around Rs 27 lakh through RTGS. But, despite several requests, the remaining of the Rs 90 lakh was not paid, according to the complaint, which is filed at the Mehrauli police station.William Inc had rented an office space at Saidulajab in Saket and after delaying payment to the complainant a number of times, its operators became untraceable, police saidThe bank account to which the amount was send through RTGS belonged to Pankaj Khana, a resident of Burari, here. He had introduced himself to the garment manufacturer as the proprietor of William Inc, they said.Khana used to rent spaces for his office in posh areas and target garment manufactures and vendors, the officer said, adding that he used to enter into large contracts and ask for quick delivery. He said part of the payment was either through cash or RTGS. Some amount also used to made upfront to establish credibility, the officer said. Khana used to give post-dated cheques for the remaining amount and then go untraceable with the delivered goods, he said. PTI CORR PTI AMP ANBANBANB