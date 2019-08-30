Man arrested for cheating people

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 39-year-old MCom graduate has been arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping over 700 people on the pretext of giving them flats in a co-operative society in Delhi's Bakhtawarpur area, police said on Friday.Jai Prakash Saini, a resident of Dwarka, was absconding since 2016 and living in Kolkata, they said.Saini was wanted in five cases cheating and he has cheated people to the tune of Rs 7.21 crores.In January 2016, a person lodged a complaint saying Saini, along with his associates, had created a society called Vedanta Welfare Society, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said.Saini lured people to invest in the cooperative society in Bakhtawarpur area on the pretext of giving them membership of flats, he said "He claimed to have bought 30 acres of land at Bakhtawarpur. Over 700 people had booked flats in the society. The complainant was also assured of a membership and share certificates,Singla said. The complainant had booked four flats and paid around Rs 34 lakh in the society.The accused fled after collecting money, following which at least 47 more people filed complaints. Saini had cheated them to the tune of Rs 4.35 crore, police said.During investigation, police received information that Saini was living in Kolkata under the false identity of Trilok Singh Sindhu and he was arrested. Interrogation revealed that in 2002, he started working as a real estate consultant in the Dwarka. In 2011, he along with his associates told the victims about Vedanta Welfare Society, police said.The accused had provided the fake sales tax return acknowledgement for2008. "In Kolkata, Saini had a real estate consultancy firm and had hired many people. He was also planning to do a similar fraud in Kolkata but the Crime Branch officials nabbed him, Singla added. PTI NIT ANBANB