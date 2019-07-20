Man arrested for duping neighbours of crores in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) A 34-year-old man who allegedly duped his neighbours of crores of rupees was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday, police said. Niranjan Julaha used to call up his neighbours and other known persons and cheat them by modifying his voice, they said. A neighbour of Julaja, Dharmvir Bhatiya, told police that the accused called him up and posed as submarine expert R K Singhania, saying that he has got a contract of Rs 32 crore to manufacture a submarine in China. Julaja told Bhatiya that he initially needs some money for the project, police said quoting the complaint filed by Bhatiya. Bhatiya gave him Rs 29 lakh, believing that he will receive an attractive return on his money, they added. When Bhatiya asked about his money later, Julaja gave him a check of Rs 15 lakh, which bounced, police said. Julaja also duped another neighbour, Rajkumar, saying he wanted to import a manufacturing machine for plastic items from South Africa and borrowed Rs 21 lakh from him, they said. Following the complaints of fraud against him, Julaha's house was raided Saturday and he was arrested, though he tried to ran away, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Julaha had duped several people by promising an attractive return on their money, police said. He is being interrogated for more details, they added. PTI SDA MAZ AQS