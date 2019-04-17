Man arrested for 'duping' people after posting fake sale ads online

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was arrested from Mukharjee Nagar for allegedly duping people after posting a fake motorcycle selling advertisement on an online marketplace, police said Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Arora, a resident of Mukharjee Nagar, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya, one Ankit Rai, a resident of Ghaziabad, had paid Rs 55,000 to the accused with whom he had finalised the deal for Rs 1,12,000.Rai alleged that after receiving the payment, Arora started avoiding his phone calls and then cancelled the deal. Arora gave Rai a cheque of Rs 55,000 which got bounced twice, the DCP said. During investigation, the motorcycle was found registered in the name of Nitin Kumar, a resident of Ansari Nagar. Arora was arrested on Tuesday and it came to notice that he had also cheated another man of Rs 65,000 with the same modus operandi. Later, the advertisement of the bike was found uploaded on the website with a different name but same photograph, the DCP said, adding efforts were being made to arrest the co-accused and to recover the bike. PTI DPB