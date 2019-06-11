Man arrested for duping people in the name of medical admission

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting their wards admitted to medical colleges, police said Tuesday.The accused Anubhav Marwah, a resident of Malka Ganj here, was arrested on June 8, they said. According to the police, the accused, in a bid to make quick money, tried to capitalise on the growing demand of medical admissions. He cheated unsuspecting guardians on the pretext of getting their wards admitted to MBBS courses in their desired colleges. The accused obtained the data of people preparing for medical examination through Google.The matter came to light on May 27 after a complaint was filed by one Virender Singh at Malviya Nagar police station, Parvinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), said. The complainant met the duo- Simranjeet Singh Gill and Karandeep Singh- who claimed to be brothers. They assured the victim that his ward would get admission to a Rajasthan-based medical college for which he was asked to pay Rs 70 lakh in four installments, the officer said. The victim and his friends Zale Singh, Jagdev and Devender Yadav paid Rs 58 lakh to the accused persons. However, after receiving the money, the accused switched off their phones. Following a tip-off, Marwah was nabbed from Malka Ganj. Cash worth Rs 2 lakh and forged bank documents and ATM cards were seized from his possession, police said. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused involved in the case, they added. PTI AMP SRY