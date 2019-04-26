Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries

/R Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) A man was arrested here Friday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries, police said. Police in Budgam district had received a complaint against a job consultancy firm -- Gulf HR Solutions, Hyderpora -- that its owner is cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries, a police spokesman said. While investigating the case, police learnt that the proprietor of Gulf HR consultancy has duped many unemployed youth by providing them fake visas, fake appointment orders and fake air tickets and illegally grabbed a huge chunk of money from each one of them, he said. "Acting on a complaint, police arrested a man, identified as Adil Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Nowpora in the Khayam area of the city," the spokesman said. He said relevant records were also seized for the purpose of investigation. PTI MIJ AQS