Man arrested for firing at businessman in Rohini

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a businessman in Rohini's Sector 14 area over suspicion of having an illicit relationship with his wife, police said on Friday.The businessman was in his residence in Hari Nagar area on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Kulveer Dagar, allegedly fired at him from outside, they said.However, he managed to escape as the bullet hit the window, following which Dagar fled from the spot, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said. The accused, a resident of Najafgarh, was hired by a man who suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with the businessman. Dagar met the man at a friend's house, where he was convinced to do the job. The man gave him a high-end pistol to kill the businessman, Ranjan said. Dagar was supposed to kill the businessman when the man was out of town. The man reportedly left for Haridwar, Uttarakhand, he said.Police received the information about Dagar's involvement on Thursday, the ACP said."Thereafter, a trap was laid and Dagar was arrested on Thursday at around 6.15 am from near Deepali Chowk bus stop," he said One automatic pistol and two rounds were recovered from him, they said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the main conspirator. KJ