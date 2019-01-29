Man arrested for forcing Dalit family to convert

Bahraich (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested for reportedly offering allurement to a Dalit family to convert to Christianity, police said Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Gautam of Ranipurva village under Rupiadeeh police station area on the Indo-Nepal border on Monday, one Dharmendra Singh was misleading him to change his religion.Gautam said he had met Singh at a local missionary hospital where the former had gone for his wife's treatment three months ago, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.The complainant alleged that Singh used to continuouslyencourage him to visit churches and offered allurement toconvert, he said. Singh was arrested near the missionary hospital on Monday, the officer said. PTI CORR SAB SRY