Man arrested for giving triple talaq in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone, police said on Tuesday. Afsar Hasan was arrested in Bhura village of Kairana tehsil on Monday, they said. Saira Begum, Hasan's wife, alleged that on August 9, he pronounced triple talaq on her, the police said. A case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act has been registered against Hasan and an investigation is on, they said. The newly enacted law criminalises instant divorce through triple talalq and the violator is liable to be punished with a jail term of up to three years. PTI CORR ADCK