Man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in the Ramraj area here, police said on Wednesday.Tehzib pronounced talaq three times on his wife, Nusrat Jehan, and forced her to leave the house in Nizampur village, they said quoting a compliant filed by Jehan. The incident took place on June 11 and since then Jehan has been living with her parents, police said. The man has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, they said. PTI Corr AQSAQS