Man arrested for harassing minor girl in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly harassing a minor Dalit girl, police said Thursday.According to a police complaint filed by the girl's family, who are from Dadhedu village under Charthawal police station, the accused used to throw paper sheet inside their house every day which allegedly carried messages for the girl. On Wednesday, when the man came near their house, they spotted him and gave him a chase, but he ran away and hid inside a religious place, they said, adding the family members didn't go inside but launched a protest which was joined by others locals.Police said the protests continued until they arrested the accused.SHO Subey Singh said the police have booked the man under sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint of the Indian Penal Code.He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. PTI COR TIRTIR