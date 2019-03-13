Man arrested for illegal transportation of liquor

scorecardresearch
Noida (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man illegally transporting around 350 litres of liquor was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. The accused, identified as Jagbeer, was arrested under Kasna police station limits carrying 28 cartons of liquor in his hatchback car, the police said. Jagbeer is a local resident, but the car was registered in Delhi, Station House Officer, Kasna, Ajay Kumar said. A case was registered under the Excise Act, he added. PTI KIS INDIND

