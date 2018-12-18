Man arrested for impersonating CBI officer

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer and cheating people in Shamli district, police said Tuesday. Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told reporters that Naresh Kumar was arrested Monday. Two mobile phones, some cash and four passbooks of bank accounts were seized from him, he said. He used to cheat people by posing as a CBI officer, he said, adding police were interrogating Kumar. PTI CORR AAR