Man arrested for kidnapping, killing girlfriend after heated argument

Ghaziabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man here for allegedly kidnapping and killing his girlfriend following a heated argument, an official said Wednesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Deepak Kumar, said DIG Upendra Agarwal. Geetika Verma, a school teacher by profession, had gone missing at around 11 am on Friday, he said. Police nabbed Deepak Kumar, a native of Modinagar, on Tuesday, the DIG said, adding that during interrogation, Kumar confessed to his crime. Later, police recovered the woman's body from near Nahal village, the DIG said.