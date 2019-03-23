Man arrested for kidnapping, murdering minor boy in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a minor boy in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said.The accused has been identified as Nanhe, a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said.According to a missing complaint filed by the victim's mother, the boy had left the house on March 11 without informing anyone, a senior police officer said.The victim's family was informed after an unidentified body of a boy was found in Karawal Nagar on Saturday. The boy's family members identified his body from his ear ring and clothes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.Prima facie, it appears that Nanhe strangulated the boy, he said.Police zeroed in on Nahne, who works in a tile factory, as a suspect as the boy used to spend time with him. He used to play games on Nahne's phone and the accused would often buy him food, the police said.Nanhe was detained and during interrogation, he confessed that he had killed the minor and planned to demand ransom from the boy's family, the DCP said. PTI NIT DIVDIV