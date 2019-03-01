Man arrested for killing businessman after looting him in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a Ghaziabad-based businessman after looting his bag, which had over Rs 5 lakh in cash, police said Friday.The accused has been identified as Ritesh, a resident of Gaziabad, who used to head an armed-biker gang, they said.According to police, the accused along with his associates have committed more than 50 armed robberies in Delhi, Ghaziabad, NCR, Kota and Bhopal.The arrest was made on Thursday after police got a tip off that Ritesh would come near Gagan Cinema in Nand Nagri to meet his associates, with whom he was planning to commit a robbery, officials said. During interrogation, Ritesh told police that on Wednesday, about 8.30 pm, he along with his associate robbed a businessman in Ghaziabad and shot him thrice when he resisted. They fled the spot with a bag containing about Rs 5.20 lakh in cash, G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.Ritesh along with his associates -- Sonu, Dhananjay, Vineet, Amit Satte and Devesh -- have committed more than 50 armed robberies in Delhi-NCR, he said.After suffering losses, he shut his garment business and apparently fell into bad company and started consuming alcohol, the officer said.Ritesh came to Delhi in 2008 and started stealing two-wheelers. He came in contact with Satya parkash alias 'Satte gang' and got involved in robbery cases. Later, he formed his own gang with his associates -- Dhananjay, Vinit, Amit and Devesh -- and started armed robberies, the DCP said. One loaded semi-automatic pistol along with three magazines were found from him. Rs 1.78 lakh of the cash robbed form the businessman was recovered. The motorcycle used in the crime was found to be stolen from Badarpur area, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM