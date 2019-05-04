Man arrested for killing elder in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested from Jafarpur Kalan area for allegedly killing his elder brother following an altercation over his illicit relationships with women and property dispute, police said Saturday. The accused, identified as Manoj Yadav, is a property dealer, they said. According to police, Shiv Kumar was on Thursday allegedly shot dead by his younger brother, Yadav, in front of his family following a quarrel over his illicit relationships and property-related dispute. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. A case was registered and the statement of Kumar's wife was taken, they added. "Following a tip-off, the accused was arrested from near Rawta Mod in Jafarpur Kalan. One pistol with one live round was found in his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. He was here to meet someone to arrange money to ensure that he can escape from police for a few days, but he was trapped, he said. Interrogation revealed that on the day of the incident, Yadav had an altercation with his elder brother regarding his reported illicit relationships with women. The family was worried that they would lose all the property due to this reason, the DCP said. Both Yadav and Kumar have previous criminal records, police said. PTI AMP SLB KJ