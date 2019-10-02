Man arrested for killing employer

/R New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his employer over the salary issue, police said on Wednesday. Police received information at around 9.40 p.m. on Tuesday that a man was lying in a pool of blood at IP Colony, Swaroop Nagar, they said. Police found that the man had sustained a blunt injury on his forehead, they added. He was identified as Charan Singh (68). Singh worked as a plumber and used to reside at a vacant plot in IP Colony with Suraj, who worked for him. During investigation, police suspected the involvement of Suraj in the killing oh his employer. During questioning, Suraj told police that he came to Delhi at the age at 16-17 years and began working at a factory in Nangloi, a senior police officer said. Around six to seven months ago, he came in contact with Singh and started working with him at the rate of Rs 250 per day, he said. Singh occasionally gave him Rs 50 or 100 but never his labour amount. On Tuesday when Suraj asked for his payment, Singh abused him. Suraj hit him with an iron rod, the officer said. PTI NIT AQS