Man arrested for killing lover over infidelity suspicion

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old married woman was killed allegedly by her lover on the suspicion that she was cheating on him, police said on Thursday. The body of the woman with her throat slit was found in the Munak canal near the Delhi Jal board office in Samaypur Badli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. The woman, a resident of Shalimar village, used to work in a spa in Ashok Vihar, he said. Investigations revealed that the woman was in a relationship with Anil (21), who was also married, for the past three years, the DCP said. However, the woman was also in a relationship with other people besides Anil, he added. During interrogation, Anil committed to his crime and told police that he had taken the woman on his motorcycle to the Munak canal near Rohini Sector 18. They consumed alcohol and on finding the opportunity, he slit her throat with a blade, the DCP said. Later, he dumped the body into the canal, the officer said. A case was registered in the matter, he said, adding that Anil's motorcycle was seized. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE