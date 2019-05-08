Man arrested for killing moneylender in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 8 (PTI) A man was arrested in connection with the killing of a moneylender here earlier this week, police said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Pasonda village, was arrested Tuesday night they said. On the night of May 5, the moneylender, Yusuf alias Dinna, was strangled to death over some monetary dispute, police said. A bed sheet used for throttling and the car in which the body was ferried have been recovered, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra said the accused was arrested from an e-rickshaw parking on the basis of a tip-off. The accused confessed to the killing and said he did so because the moneylender was charging him an interest rate of 20 per cent, the DSP said. Shahrukh had taken a loan of Rs 1.25 lakh from him just to get rid of repaying the amount, he planned to eliminate him with the help of his friend Imran, Mishra added. On Sunday, at around 9 pm, he called Dinna at the parking on the pretext of repaying the dues and served him sedative-laced water. When he became unconscious, Shahrukh and Imran strangled him to death, the DSP said. After killing him, they ferried the body in a car and dumped it in a deserted area in Sikanderpur village, he said. Shahrukh has been sent to jail while Imran is on the run, the police officer added. PTI CORR CK