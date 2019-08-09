Man arrested for killing Nepali citizen in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested a man from Vasant Kunj area in southwest Delhi for stoning to death a 30-year-old Nepali citizen in the same area two months ago.Harbir Singh Pal, 32, had fled to his native place Etiha in Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime. Kishan Karki's body was found on June 7.South West Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said they had found empty wine bottles at the scene of crime. The bar codes were checked and police determined that the wine bottles were purchased from a wine shop in Vasant Kunj.During scanning of the CCTV camera footage of the wine shop with its adjacent shops, police spotted Karki with a suspicious person, Arya aid.Police circulated photographs of the two men on WhatsApp and pasted in several areas.Karki's cousin saw one of the photographs and approached police.On August 7, a police team apprehended a person similar to the man seen with Karki in the CCTV camera footage, the DCP said.During interrogation, the Pal confessed that he killed Karki after a heated argument after they got drunk.He told police he was consuming alcohol at roadside near a church in Vasant Kunj when Kishan, who was unknown to him, requested him to give him some wine.Following his repeated requests, Pal agreed to purchase Karki wine, police said.Then they went to a place behind ILBS Hospital and consumed alcohol. They had an argument and Pal stoned to death Karki.Police have recovered a blood-stained brick used by Pal "as a weapon of offence" to smash Karki's head several times, the officer said. PTI NIT SLB ABHABH