Man arrested for killing rival gang member

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Released from jail a month ago after having served a prison term of six years, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed a rival gang member to establish his supremacy in the Uttam Nagar area here, police said Wednesday. The accused, Kaushar alias Babloo, was arrested on Tuesday. According to the police, Kaushar shot at two rival gang members -- Azaad and Javed -- after a quarrel on November 7 night. Azaad, who suffered four gunshot injuries, died during treatment. "On Tuesday, police received information that Kaushar would come near Vipin Garden to meet someone. Later, a trap was laid and he was arrested at around 11:30 pm," a senior police officer said. A country-made pistol, along with two live rounds, was recovered from his possession. According to the police, Kaushar was released from jail one month ago after having served six years in prison in a robbery case. PTI NIT GJS SMN