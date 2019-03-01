Man arrested for killing rival group's member

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in killing a rival group member and dumping the body at an isolated place in Mathura after burning to destroy evidence, police said Friday. The accused identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of east Champaran district in Bihar, they added. According to police, both the Bihar-based gangs were involved in smuggling illicit liquor in the state. A case of kidnapping of Amit Kumar Singh was registered at the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Later, his burnt body was recovered from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Kumar was arrested on February 27 on a tip off that he would come to meet someone near a monastery opposite ISBT in Kashmere Gate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. A car used in the commission of crime was recovered from his possession, Deo said. Kumar told police that Singh was a rival gang member. On the directions of Channu Thakur, on February 20, he, along with Ravi and Mannu, forcibly took Singh to a flat in Faridabad and kept him there. The flat belonged to one Jitender Nagar, he added. Next day, when Kumar visited the flat, he found that Singh was killed by Chunnu Thakur, Jitender Nagar, Ravi and Mannu, the DCP said. On the instructions of Thakur, he along with Ravi and Mannu took Singh's body in his car to an isolated place at Mathura. They burnt his body after pouring petrol in order to destroy the evidences of crime and they returned to Delhi, he said. Accused Kumar further led raiding team to the place where he along with his associates had burnt the body of Singh, he added. The body was recovered by the officials of the Farah police station and a case was registered, the officer said. Kumar came to Delhi and started plying auto rickshaw to earn his livelihood. He, along with his brother Avnish, started ferrying Hawala money of Chunnu Thakur for which they were paid handsome amount, he said. Thakur, alleged to be the kingpin of the gang is involved in more than 150 cases of murder and kidnapping, he added. Singh was also involved in more than 20 cases of murder and kidnapping, police said. PTI AMP DPB