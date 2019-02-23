Man arrested for killing wife on suspicion of having extra-marital relationship

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone on Saturday following a quarrel as he suspected she was in an extra-marital relationship, police said. Juman Singh, 32, killed his wife Puja, 30, on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with another man. He hit the wife with a heavy stone outside his house, SHO Kho Nagorian police station Virendra Singh said. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against Singh, he said. PTI AG AQS