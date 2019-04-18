Man arrested for killing woman in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Apr 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing the mother of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said Thursday.Aman allegedly killed Huma on April 10 at the Amba Vihar Colony area here as she was opposed to her daughter's relationship with him, Superintendent of Police Satpal Ankit said.The accused was arrested Wednesday, Ankit said.During interrogation, the accused confessed to strangling the victim and looting her jewellery, the SP added. PTI CORR MAZ IJT