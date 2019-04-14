Man arrested for looting ATMs in Delhi, Haryana

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested in south Delhi for allegedly breaking ATMs and taking away cash from them, police said Saturday. Following a tip off, Sohrab, a member of Mewati gang, was arrested on April 12, they said. During interrogation, Sohrab disclosed that he along with his associates Shahid, Alijaan, Nambardar, Azruddin and Aiyyum used to break ATMs by using gas cutters and other tools in Delhi and Haryana, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said.PTI AMP SRY

