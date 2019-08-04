Man arrested for making indecent remarks against Hindu deities: Police

Pilibhit, Aug 4 (PTI) A man was arrested here allegedly for making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments of the people, police said on Sunday. Police arrested Ashish from Bilsanda area of the district, said Bilsanda police station in-charge Atar Singh. The accused was arrested on complaints by Ravi Pandit and Sanjay Joshi that he had been making indecent remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, the SHO said, adding the accused has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX