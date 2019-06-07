Man arrested for making lewd gestures at woman on Delhi Metro

Gurgaon, June 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly making lewd gestures at a woman on a Delhi Metro train, police said Friday.A woman from south Delhi complained to the Gurgaon Police that a man made objectionable gestures at her while she was travelling on the metro on Thursday. The incident happened when the train was between Iffco Chowk and Huda City Centre metro stations, police said.The man was identified through CCTV footage from inside the train and was arrested following a tip off, Gurgaon Police Public Relations Officer Subhash Bokan said.He has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana, Bokan added.During interrogation, he has confessed of a similar incident previously as well, the officer said. PTI CORR SOMSOM