Man arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 6 (PTI) A man was arrested Monday for manufacturing illicit liquor in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.Acting on a tip off, a team of police officials raided a house in Palwal village of Sunderbani belt and seized 915 litres of liquor and 50 kgs of Lahaan, which was destroyed on the spot.Another accused, a local identified as Vipan Paul who was involved in making the liquor, fled from the spot seeing police officials, they said.A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.Police are conducting raids at multiple places to nab the accused, they added.