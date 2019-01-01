Man arrested for marrying minor

Rishikesh, Jan 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor girl and marrying her on the basis of forged documents.The man produced a fake certificate of the girl's age and married her Monday, Rishikesh Kotwali police station in charge Ritesh Shah said.The girl has been rescued and handed over to her parents after a medical test, he said.Her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police on December 12 in connection with the incident saying they had a suspicion that she had been kidnapped.A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the man, police said. PTI CORR ALM DPB