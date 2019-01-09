Man arrested for personating IAS officer at police station in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) A man was arrested at a police station in Greater Noida where he had gone posing as an IAS officer working as an Income Tax commissioner to get a personal work done, officials said Tuesday.Abhay Bahal, a resident of Noida sector 15A, arrived at the Surajpur police station Monday and insisted policemen to get some shops vacated, they said."Bahal had told the policeman that he is an IAS officer currently working as an Income Tax Commissioner. However, Station House Officer Munish Pratap Singh had grown suspicious of his identity," a police spokesperson said."When Bahal was asked for identification proof, he showed ID cards of the Union Ministry of Finance and visiting cards, where it was mentioned that he is an IAS officer. But when checked properly, the ID card and the visiting cards turned out to be fake and he was arrested," he said.The car in which he had arrived was also found to be having a fake sticker of the ministry, he added.A case was registered against Bahal at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating), among others. He was later presented before a court which remanded him in custody, officials said.On December 29 also, a man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to get work of his relatives and friends done by police in Greater Noida's Badalpur. PTI KIS IJT