Man arrested for posing as senior police officer of Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an inspector general of police (IG) of Tamil Nadu cadre, police said Thursday. The man was identified as Rajiv Gupta, a resident of Indrapuram, who owned a shop of water pipes in Hauz Qazi area, they said. While the police were patrolling Hauz Qazi area on Thursday evening, they received a tip off about a man posing as the IGP of Tamil Nadu cadre, police said. Subsequently, the team apprehended Raji Gupta from a shop in Sita Ram Bazar and seized three fake identity cards from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. One of the cards featured a picture of him with the name Rajiv Gupta. It stated that he was an IPS officer of 1989 batch from Tamil Nadu cadre. The police said they were probing in what ways he had misused these identity cards. A case was registered at Hauz Qazi police station and an investigation was taken up, he said. The accused told the police that he had appeared for the IAS examination in 1989 and the people of his age group held the IGP rank, which was why he made such identity cards, he added. Gupta was produced before court and police got his custody for a detailed investigation, the police said. PTI AMP AAR