scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man arrested for posting objectionable comments on social media

Banda (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against another community on social media, police said on Sunday.Jaikaran Sonkar was arrested on Saturday from Badausaarea after he made objectionable comments against another community after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Prasad Saha, said.Another FIR was lodged against one Rohit Kumar Singh at Banda Police Station for allegedly trying to incite communal passions through his post, he said. PTI CORR ABN DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos