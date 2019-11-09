Man arrested for putting up objectionable post related to Ayodhya case on social media

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for putting up an objectionable post related to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on the social media in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The accused has been identified as Sri Krishn, a resident of Kharda village. He put up the objectionable post on his Facebook page on Friday night. The post was traced by a surveillance team following which a search was on for the accused, SHO Napasar police station Sandeep Kumar said.Kumar said the accused was visiting his native village to attend a marriage ceremony and had put up the post in an inebriated condition. The accused has been arrested under sections 118 and 151 of the CrPc. PTI AG TDSTDS