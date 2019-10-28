Man arrested for rape bid on 6-year-old niece

Banda (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested here for attempting to rape his six-year-old niece, police said on Monday. According to circle officer of police Alok Mishra, the accused was in an inebriated state when he tried to rape his niece. "On a complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered and the accused arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination," the police officer said. PTI CORR NAV SMN