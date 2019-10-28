scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man arrested for rape bid on 6-year-old niece

Banda (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested here for attempting to rape his six-year-old niece, police said on Monday. According to circle officer of police Alok Mishra, the accused was in an inebriated state when he tried to rape his niece. "On a complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered and the accused arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination," the police officer said. PTI CORR NAV SMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos