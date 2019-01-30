scorecardresearch
Man arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in UP

Gonda (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 10-year old girl in a village in Umri Begumganj area here, police said.The accused was identified as Vinit Singh, they said.The incident took place on Tuesday when the minor was returning home from school and Singh took her to a secluded place and raped her, the police said.Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family when she reached home, following which her kin lodged an FIR, they said. PTI CORR ABN DIVDIV

