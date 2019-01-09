Man arrested for raping minor step-daughter in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested here Wednesday for allegedly raping his minor step-daughter, police said.The eight-year-old girl was raped by the man Tuesday night at their home in Harola village here following which her mother approached police with a complaint against her second husband, they said."The woman has claimed in her complaint that her husband is an alcoholic and would often beat the child up," the official said.An FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the man, who works as a labourer, and he was arrested, a police official said, adding the child was also sent for a medical examination.The father has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape) and also under provisions of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, according to police."He was produced before a local court which has remanded him in judicial custody," they added. PTI KIS KJKJ