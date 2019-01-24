Man arrested for raping woman in J&K

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district last year, police said.The accused was identified as Mukesh Gupta, they said.A case was registered after a 45-year-old woman alleged that Gupta had raped her in October last at a hotel in Katra when she had come on a pilgrimage, the police said.A police team arrested the accused from New Delhi, they said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AB DIVDIV