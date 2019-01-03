Man arrested for raping woman Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.A police official said that a written complaint was received at Police Station Pancheri from a woman, a resident of Kothi laid Lower Meer, he said.The accused allegedly dragged her to a nearby forest and rape her while she was returning home from Kaithgali towards Kothilaid, he said.After the incident, he threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police or anyone else.Based on the complaint, a case was registered at and accordingly police team conducted raids in some locations and ultimately arrested the man from Pathi area of Udhampur district, he said. PTI AB KJKJKJ